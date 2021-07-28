Georgetown Council invites public opinion on marijuana dispensary

The Georgetown Village Council met in regular session on July 22, where among discussions of park maintenance, and spreading awareness of community events, the council invited public opinion about the proposal to withdraw an ordinance that would allow the village to host a marijuana dispensary.

Council Member Andy Clift asked Village Solicitor Joe Braun to share the ordinance that was passed by the council when marijuana was first legalized for medical use in the state of Ohio. Council Members Kelly Cornette and Dave Guenther, who were on the council when the ordinance passed, explained that the intention was a preventative measure to protect the community as the legislation clarified on a state level.

“When we first did that ordinance, there were a lot of unknowns, a lot of variables,” Cornette said. “We felt it best at that point in time to get ahead of the curve in case some of these things didn’t change.”

“I personally feel that’s something we definitely need to look at,” Guenther said. “I still would like to maybe regulate where it goes in the town, as far as what zoning area.”

Clift said that he thinks by restricting a dispensary, the village is “short selling ourselves. We would be handing an opportunity to another area like Mount Orab.”

Council Member Nancy Montgomery added that she would like to talk with communities that have or had have dispensaries to see how they positively or negatively affected the area.

Cornette encouraged the public to reach out to a council member to express their thoughts on the idea.

“It would also be good to hear some feedback from the community as well,” she said. “It would help to bring more people in, but again feedback from the public would be important plus seeing some of the legislation as it reads today.”

Council also reviewed the conversations held during the Community Development Committee and the Utilities Committee. Chair of the Community Development Committee Andy Clift said that plans for improving and expanding Kathryn Hanlon Park are still under discussion. Guenther said that the current issues in the park will be handled before any expansion occurs, including the walking path.

Newly-appointed Utility Committee Chair, Jeremy Varner, said that they had a very useful Zoom meeting with Horizon and Jason Hammond, the economic consultant for the village.

“The best part…that came out of the meeting was getting us lined up so that we can continue the discussion about how to go forward … as far as we can, as fast as we can, but as appropriately as we can,” Varner said.

The committee is currently creating a plan to restructure and update the village’s water towers and water lines as a first step in updating the utilities.

The council also had a second reading of an ordinance to further the process of the village purchasing a property at 112 E. State Street.

Georgetown resident Mark Anderson took to the podium, requesting a public apology after being escorted out of a council meeting a few months ago.

Fiscal Officer Natalie Newberry also took to the podium to express that the village will be receiving the first half of the American Rescue Plan Act Funds. She said that the first payout will be $222,229, and said that she has every reason to believe that the second half will be the same amount. The budget committee and village will decide where the money will be spent.

During the round-table discussion, Council Member Steve Wolfe proposed that council members use their position to share with the public when the village hosts events. He expressed regret that he nor the other council members shared a concert that happened at the beginning of the month, and proposed ways that council could share this type of information to make events more widely available and attended.

The next utilities meeting will be held on August 12 at 5 p.m., followed by the community development meeting at 6 p.m., and the regular council meeting at 7 p.m.