Cusimano sentenced to 17 years on federal charges of distributing child pornography

Has yet to face multiple charges in Brown County Court of Common Pleas that include rape of a minor

A Hamersville man has been sentenced federally to 17 years in prison for his role in distributing child pornography, but has yet to face charges in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas after being indicted on multiple counts of raping a child, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Wayne Cusimano, 55, pleaded guilty early this year to federal charges (two counts of distributing child pornography) for belonging to an online chat group that shared child pornography, posting videos and images of adults sexually abusing children in 2018. It was around three years ago when federal law enforcement and the Brown County Sheriff Department executed a search warrant of Cusimano’s home in Hamersville, where they found evidence of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, according to Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin.

According to Corbin, it was originally going to only be a federal case until a child witness came forward which resulted in Cusimano being indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on February 20 on charges of rape involving a minor, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, and illegally use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

After being sentenced to 17 years on the federal charges, Cusimano still has to face his state criminal charges in the Brown Count Court of Common Pleas after being indicted on nine counts of first degree felony rape, 10 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor (second degree felony), and 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance (second degree felony).

Cusimano has been in federal custody since 2018, and if he agrees to go ahead and face the charges he was indicted on in Brown County Court while serving time in federal prison there is a chance (if found guilty) to have the sentence run concurrent rather than consecutive.

“Now, I’m not sure what is going to happen,” said Corbin. “We obviously still have our charges on him.”

Corbin said his office will take steps to see if there is anything that can be done to speed up the process of moving forward with the charges Cusimano was indicted on by a Brown County Grand Jury.

Corbin said they already have a warrant on his indictment in Brown County, and it would actually be beneficial to Cusimano to agree to go ahead and face the charges in Brown County Court, which could carry a life sentence.

According to Corbin, it would be unwise for Cusimano to serve the full 17-year federal prison sentence before agreeing to face his charges in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

Cusimano was booked into Butler County Jail on Oct. 2, 2018 and as of July 22 he was listed as being on “hold for U.S. Marshals.”