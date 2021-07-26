Gary Eugene Calhoun, age 59 of Sardinia, Ohio, died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He a United States Army Veteran, a truck driver and a member of the American Legion Post #755 in Sardinia, Ohio. Mr. Calhoun was born January 20, 1962 in Middletown, Ohio the son of Jeanette (DeHart) Calhoun of Hamilton, Ohio and the late Earnest Carl Calhoun. He was also preceded in death by a sister – Judy L. Gross and a step-son – Nicholas Andrew Kriner.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Calhoun is survived by his loving wife of thirteen years – Cassandra (Needham) Calhoun, one son – Carl Wesley Calhoun and fiancé Kiana Gorby of Cincinnati, Ohio; two stepsons – John Kriner of South Carolina and Joshua Needham of Hamilton, Ohio; four grandchildren – Joshua, Logan Wesley, Elijah and Leon; one sister – Angela Warman of Ripley, Ohio; one brother – William Calhoun of Ripley, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio with cremation to follow.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Cahall Funeral Homes | Georgetown OH funeral home and cremation

Cahall Funeral Homes are here to support families, whether it is a COVID-19 death or a death due to some other cause. We will work with families to help them honor their loved one in a way that is meaningful, but takes into consideration current federal, state and local recommendations regarding public health and safety.

www.cahallfuneralhomes.com