Charles Lewis Marshall, age 52 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his residence. He was employed at Hitachi Astemo Manufacturing Company in Blanchester, Ohio and was a United States Army veteran. Charles was born August 1, 1968 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of Carolyn L. Marshall.

Charles is survived by his mother – Carolyn L. Marshall of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Tussah Marshall of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – Raymond Marshall of Georgetown, Ohio and Jamal Chambers of Maysville, Kentucky and one step daughter – Allison Dunaway of Maysville, Kentucky.

There will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com