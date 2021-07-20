William “Bill” Earl Reid, age 87 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, July 15, 2021 at his residence. He was a retired printer for from the News Democrat newspaper. Bill was born December 5, 1933 in Decatur, Ohio the son of the late Francis Trumann and Gladys Lucille (Morgan) Reid. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years – Genevieve “Jenny” (Henize) Reid in 2016, one brother – Robert Reid, one sister – Betty Newland and one brother-in-law – Bill Newland.

Mr. Reid is survived by two sons – Stephen W. Reid and wife Marjorie and Kevin A. Reid and wife Rebecca both of Georgetown, Ohio; three grandchildren – Gage Reid of Georgetown, Ohio, Nicole Rigling and fiancé Thomas Nash of Amelia, Ohio and Emily Little of Georgetown, Ohio; one grand-dog – Cassie; two great grandchildren – Ariana and Annystyn Nash; one sister – Florence Sams and husband Bill of Tampa, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation was from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment followed in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Animal Shelter, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

