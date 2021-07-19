Chester Reese Stewart, age 87 of Williamsburg. Ohio and formerly of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Care Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was retired from Armco Steel in Middletown, Ohio, a United States Korean War Army veteran and a member of the Monterey Baptist Church in Batavia, Ohio. Chester was born July 17, 1933 in Winchester, Ohio the son of the late Oliver and Georgia Ethel (Neal) Stewart. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son-in-law – Dale Riehle, one grandson – Ramey Reynolds II and ten brothers and sisters – Vernie Brown, Barbara Stewart Phoebe Stewart, Margaret Eppel and Roy, Russell, Henry, Ted, Paul and George Stewart.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his loving wife of 67 ½ years, Wilma (Neal) Stewart whom he married November 9, 1953; three children – Debbie Mason and husband Gary of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, Robin Riehle of Amelia, Ohio and Todd Stewart and wife Rebecca of Milford, Ohio; four grandchildren – Charles Wiley of Miamisburg, Ohio and Kyle, Dylan and Brooklyn Stewart all of Milford, Ohio; two great grandchildren – Lilian and Hailey Wiley and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Pastor Daryl Poe and Pastor David Warren officiated. Visitation was from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment was held in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Monterey Baptist Church, 5345 Hutchinson Road, Batavia, Ohio 45103.

