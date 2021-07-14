Georgetown is home to many local businesses and vendors, and on September 11, more than twenty will be gathered at Kathryn Hanlon Park to sell their products to the public.

The event, which will last from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is the brainchild of Georgetown residents Annette Day and Debbie Grudzielanek, who are Paparazzi consultants – a jewelry retailer. The idea came to Day when she was at a vendor fair in Augusta, Kentucky.

Day said her thought was, “we go to all these events to support other towns – why are we not having one in Georgetown? And it grew from there.”

Day and Grudzielanek proposed the idea to the village council at the meeting on June 24, and within four days set the date for the event.

Council Member Andy Clift is the Chair of the village’s Community Development Committee, which oversees and plans community events, and has been in contact with Day and Grudzielanek to help the organization process.

“I was really excited to hear about Annette and Debbie’s event,” Council member Clift said. “With the beer festival and the wine event canceled this summer due to Covid it’s nice to see things going on in the village.”

The event, which is still in the planning stages, already has 22 vendors signed up to be present at the park. The vendors range from jewelry sales, to makeup, boutique items, and more. Day said that she is still looking to garner more local vendors as well as food trucks to create a full shopping experience for the public.

The Georgetown Fire Department and Police Departments will be at the event as well. Fire Chief Joey Rocky has been in communication with the planning duo and has different ideas to educate and entertain the public. One of the focuses from the fire department will be on safety, and geared toward children, including “stop, drop, and roll” lessons, among other fire prevention techniques and safety procedures.

Grudzielanek said that they wanted to create an event that would cater toward not only adults who want to shop, but also to children, stating that she wanted to give more opportunities for fun events.

“I hope we give people in this community something to look forward to,” Grudzielanek said.

Day said that they have been in contact with multiple bounce house companies, and are still searching for one to join the event.

The Brown County Animal Shelter will also be at the event, and will host an adopt-a-pet stand. There will be a split-the-pot available, and all proceeds will go to the animal shelter.

As the event is on September 11, Day said that there will be a moment of silence and are coordinating a singer to present the National Anthem, in honor of those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks.

Plans will continue to solidify in the coming months, and vendors interested in participating should contact Annette Day at dayzgemz@yahoo.com or at the event’s Facebook group: “Georgetown vendor/craft event day.” Day and Grudzielanek anticipate over fifty vendors by the time the event arrives, and are open to many ideas to make the day memorable.

Day said, “He (Councilmember Clift) said to run with it, so we’re running with it.”