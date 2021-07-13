Robert William Drake, 65

Robert William Drake, age 65 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, July 11,2021 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was the owner of Rob Drake Trucking and a member of the Georgetown F.O.E. Lodge #2293. Rob was born October 15, 1955 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late William and Pauline (Marshall) Drake. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law – James Copenhaver.

Rob is survived by one son – Craig Drake and wife Christy of Georgetown, Ohio; two grandchildren; one brother – Steve Drake and wife Bunny of Georgetown, Ohio; three sisters – Beverly Bentley and husband Roger of Sabina, Ohio, Barbara Copenhaver of Brighton, Michigan and Lori Drake of Georgetown, Ohio and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Dave Eversole will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pauline Drake Super Fan Award, c/o Georgetown High School, 1043 Mt. Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or to the Georgetown Eagles Charity Fund, 600 Mt. Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

