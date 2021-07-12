Victoria A. Jimison, age 76, of Russellville, OH, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at her residence. She was born May 7, 1945 in Ripley, OH to the late Oliver Cyrus and Alma Rose (Hermann) Rush.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Virgie Lee Doyle.

She is survived by her loving husband, Arnold Ray Jimison of Russellville, OH; 6 children, Dwight E. Jimison of Georgetown, OH, Duane J. Jimison of Russellville, OH, Loreen S. Collins of Russellville, OH, Charlene R. Jones (Thomas) of Plain City, OH, Tessa A. Mock (Nicholas) of Aberdeen, OH and Babetta L. Jimison (Gary) of Ripley, OH; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Meeker Funeral Home, 308 N. Columbus St., Russellville. Pastor Ted House will officiate. Gathering of family and friends will follow the service with location to be announced.

