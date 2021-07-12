Donald Paul Wilson, 83, of Ripley, passed away June 22, 2021 at Ohio Valley Manor.

Mr. Wilson was born in Aberdeen July 28, 1937 to the late Charles Richard Wilson and Dorothy Ruth Jones Wilson. He served his country honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was an Farmer and a member of the Brown County American legion where he served as Post Commander for several years.

Survivors include his son Stephen and wife Michelle Wilson of Ripley; his grandchildren, Nicholas Paul Wilson, Samuel Luke Wilson and Sadie (Jackson) Eagan all of Ripley; and a sister, Lois Schumacher of Ripley.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Andre and a brother, Richard Charles Wilson.

Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday June 25, 2021 at Charter Oak Cemetery with military rites provided by Maysville VFW Simon Kenton Post 2734.

Brell and Son Funeral Home served the family.

