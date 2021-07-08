Donna S. Ward, 76

Donna S. Ward of Sardinia, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the age of 76. She was born to the late James and Ruby (nee Bailey) Davidson on June 25, 1945 in Buford, Highland County, Ohio.

Donna is survived by her loving daughters Beverly (Larry) Callahan of Mt. Orab, OH, Tina (Jim) Scoggins of Mt. Orab, OH, her adoring grandchildren Lisa (Dewey), Ashley (Lawrence), Danielle (Tyler), her cherished Great Grandchildren A.J. (Savannah), Evan, Addisyn, Ashlynn, Kinsley, Remi; and her dear sister Marianna Willson of Roy, Utah.

In addition to her parents Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 23 years James “Jim” Ward, and her siblings Linda Murray and John Davidson.

Donna was a member of the Clermont County Guild, a volunteer with Batavia Elementary Back Pack Club, and she also served on the Committee for the Adams, Brown, and Clermont County Alzheimer’s Walk.

A Celebration of Life Service is being held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.