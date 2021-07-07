Nancy Lee Staggs, 86

Nancy Lee Staggs, age 86 of Hamersville, Ohio died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was the head cook for eighteen years at the Hamersville Elementary school and a member of the Hamersville Church of Christ. She loved to embroider, crochet and cook. Mrs. Staggs was born April 21, 1935 in Ewing, Kentucky the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Hallie Gladys (Zornes) Barton. She was also preceded in death by her husband of sixty-eight years – Wyndal E. Staggs in 2020, whom she married January 12, 1952; two sisters – Ruby Gray and Sylvia Barton and two brothers – Gerald and Billy Barton.

Mrs. Staggs is survived by six children – Phyllis Miller and husband Tony of Sardinia, Ohio, Dennis Staggs and wife Trish of Georgetown, Ohio, Judy Kress and husband Jeff of Sardinia, Ohio, Sharon Hauck and husband Russ of Sardinia, Ohio, Karen Fender and husband Jeff of New Richmond, Ohio and Keith Staggs of Hamersville, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and two brothers – Vernon Barton (Sue) of Ewing, Kentucky and Clay Barton and wife Phyllis of Ewing, Kentucky.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Troy Braunstein officiated. Visitation was from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope,215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

