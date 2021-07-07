Fannie L. (nee Cribbet) Snider, 85

Fannie L. (nee Cribbet) Snider passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Blue Ash, Ohio at the age of 85. She was born on January 25, 1936 in Mt. Orab, Ohio to the late Rufus Scott and Carrie W. (nee Driver) Cribbet.

Fannie is survived by her beloved husband Gene Snider of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her adoring daughter Talana J. (Keith) Wical of Wilmington, Ohio; her cherished grandchildren Matthew Stone of Jacksonville, Florida, and William Stone of Columbus, Ohio; her caring niece Jacquelyn (Danny) Bohl of Mt. Orab, Ohio; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents Fannie was preceded in death by her siblings Robert Cribbet, Clark Cribbet, Roberta Reeve, Rosemary Page, Ruth Pursley, JoAnn Mullen, and Clara Page.

Fannie was a member of the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church, and was retired from the Ohio Bureau of Unemployment.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 with Vernon Green officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Orab Cemetery.