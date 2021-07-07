Adam Everett McPherson, 40

Adam Everett McPherson, age 40 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Sunday, June 27, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Adam was born January 7, 1981 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Darrell and Sherry L. (McCleese) McPherson of Mt. Orab, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather – Ruben McPherson and maternal grandfather – Avery McCleese.

In addition to his parents, Mr. McPherson is survived by two children – Kyleighanne McPherson of Cincinnati, Ohio and Aiden Dryden of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – Aaron McPherson and Andrew McPherson and wife Amanda all of Cincinnati, Ohio; paternal grandmother – Alene McPherson of Cincinnati, Ohio; maternal grandmother – Charlotte McCleese of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two nephews – Bentley and Levi McPherson both of Cincinnati, Ohio and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services were held at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Bethel Pentecostal Church of God, 2738 State Route 125, Bethel, Ohio with Rev. Larry Baker officiating.

Visitation was from 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Bethel Pentecostal Church of God, 2738 State Route 125, Bethel, Ohio 45106.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com