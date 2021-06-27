Champion Media is proud to announce that Wade Linville has been selected as the new managing editor of The News Democrat and The Brown County Press newspapers in Brown County, OH.

“I’m excited to get the opportunity to take charge of the news and sports coverage in Brown County,” said Linville. “As a life-long resident of Brown County, I will work hard to bring the county the coverage it deserves.”

Linville has enjoyed a long and successful journalism career in Brown County, earning 24 awards for news and sports reporting, as well as receiving commendations from the Ohio Senate and House of Representatives.

Earlier this year, Linville received four Ohio News Media Association Hooper Weekly Newspaper Contest awards that included: first place for best sports coverage, first place for best sports photography, second place for best sports feature, and third place for best special section.

He began his journalism career as a free-lance reporter covering Brown County in 2003. A year later, he took a full-time position as a news reporter with The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee newspapers in Georgetown.

Linville took over as sports editor of The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee in 2006 and worked as a sports editor and news reporter for The Brown County Press, The News Democrat, and The Ripley Bee until recently being promoted to editor of The News Democrat and The Brown County Press.

Linville replaces former editor Wayne Gates, who left his position with Champion Media to take on a new career as the Ripley Village Administrator.

In addition to his many years of experience as a journalist, Linville also holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and is a volunteer coach for the Ripley Youth Baseball/Softball Association.

He resides just outside of Ripley with his wife of 26 years, Sharon (Winterod) Linville. Together, they raised two children in Brown County, Kayla and Christian.