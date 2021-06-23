Sandra Louise Schubert Fultz 70, of Sardinia passed away on Monday June 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Schubert and a brother Richard, she is survived by her husband Richard Fultz, 2 sons

David and Scott Fultz, her father Richard “Dick” Schubert, 2 sisters Linda Reynolds and Kathy Goodpasture, and 2 brothers Charles and John Schubert, 10 grandchildren also survive. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00PM Thursday , June 17, 2021 at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home, Sardinia Oh . Visitation from 12 noon until time of service. Burial in Sardinia Cemetery.