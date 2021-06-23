Remington Lucas Waterfield, infant son of Rich and Paige Waterfield passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born March 11, 2021 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Remy is survived by his parents – Rich and Paige Waterfield of Georgetown, Ohio; his big brother – Rowan Waterfield and his big sister – Kinley Waterfield; maternal grandparents – Tony and Minda McDaniel of Ripley, Ohio; paternal grandparents – Randy and Sue Waterfield of Georgetown, Ohio; two aunts – Jamie Bradley (Kelly) of Georgetown, Ohio and Brittany Moore (Brandon) of Brookesville, Kentucky; two uncles – Zach McDaniel of Ripley, Ohio and Ryan Waterfield (Melissa) of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Private gravedside services will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Shinkle’s Ridge Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. Bonnie Bohn will officiate.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 23 at Ritchie and Sheila Waterfield’s home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com