Wayne Davis, 87

Wayne Davis, age 87 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Fairfield Mercy Hospital in Fairfield, Ohio. He was retired from the Deaconess Hospital as a director of maintenance and from the Fosdick & Hilmer Company as a field engineer, a United States Navy veteran and a member of the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio. Wayne was born May 9, 1934 in Jackson County, Kentucky the son of the late Damon and Loraine (Turner) Davis. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years – Lorraine V. (Franke) Davis in 2014, one son – Gary Davis, one brother – Glenn Davis and his four legged best friend – Hercules.

Mr. Davis is survived by three children – Jeff Davis and wife Kim of North Port, Florida, Karen Colwell and husband Dick of Georgetown, Ohio and Michelle Farwick and husband Jon of Cleves, Ohio; one daughter-in-law – Kathy Mullins of Owenton, Kentucky; twelve grandchildren – Andy Davis of Cleves, Ohio, Shawn Damen and wife Jen of Buford, Ohio, Justin Davis and wife Kim of Lexington, Kentucky, Kyle Damen of Indianapolis, Indiana, Megan Colwell of Marietta, Georgia, Jacob Davis of North Port, Florida, Nathan Farwick of Cleves, Ohio, Makenzie Davis of Richmond, Kentucky, Ben Farwick of Cleves, Ohio, Becky Davis of Savannah, Georgia and Cody and Katy Colwell both of Georgetown, Ohio; one great granddaughter – Harper Damen; one sister – Phyllis Duennes of Milford, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Phyllis Davis of Dayton, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Vernon Green will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com