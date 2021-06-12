Christine Bryant, 61, passed away January 15, 2021 at Mercy Health- Claremont Hospital.

She was born June 22, 1959 in West Union, Ohio to Bobby Hubbard and Betty (Hubbard) Hayslip. Christine worked at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for more than 20 years. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and cheering them on at their sporting events.

Christine is survived by her mother, Betty, 2 Children, Marty (Brandy) Bryant and Cassie (Nate) Ison; 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; siblings, Nelson (Tammy) Hubbard and Danny Hubbard, and many nieces and nephews. She was looking forward to meeting her newest great grandchild, who was born in April 2021.

In addition to her father, Bobby, she was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, Her special Aunt, Allie, and several other aunts and uncles.

The family is having a celebration of life on June 26th at her residence.