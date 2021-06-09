Zachary Hall of Clermont County, Ohio passed away at home on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the age of 25. He was born on June 19, 1995, to Billy R. Morton and Stephanie (nee Hall) Doll in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Zachary is survived by his precious 4-year-old daughter Evelynn Rose; his adored sister Elaina Colston; his beloved fiancée Olivia Latham who is pregnant with his second child; his caring grandmother Brenda Malone; and his dear great grandmother Rosebud Spurlock; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

Zachary was a wonderful dad who did everything with his daughter, he was a fun-loving brother, he like to hunt and fish. Zachary was looking forward to furthering both his career and education by becoming an Electrician.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 11:00 am until the time of Service. Burial will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery.