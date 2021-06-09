Blaine Wallace, SBAAC American Division Softball Coach of the Year, with senior McKenna Conley.

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference has announced this year’s softball all-stars, and earning SBAAC American Division honors were eight players of Western Brown High School and four of Georgetown High School.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos finished their regular season with a perfect 10-0 league record to claim the SBAAC Ameircan Division Title, and it was their head coach Blaine Wallace receiving the 2021 American Division Softball Coach of the Year Award.

There were five Lady Broncos to earn SBAAC American Division First Team awards this spring: senior Peyton Young, senior McKenna Conley, sophomore Kyla Conley, sophomore Lexi Sutton, and freshman Lilah Flores.

Earning SBAAC American Division Second Team honors were Western Brown junior Cassidy Luttrell and sophomore Kara Pucke.

Western Brown freshman Morgan Schlosser was named a SBAAC American Division Honorable Mention.

Also receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards were: Rincie Demmings (Batavia, 12), Olivia Patel (Batavia, 11), Mikayla Rash (Batavia, 11), Kiera Brightman (Clinton-Massie, 11), Natalie Lay (Clinton-Massie, 12), Alexis Sweeney (Goshen, 12), Emily Carey (New Richmond, 11), Kiera Kirk (New Richmond, 9), Ashley Lykins (New Richmond, 11), Elizabeth Willis (New Richmond, 10), and Harlie Bickett (Wilmington, 12).

Bickett received the SBAAC American Division Player of the Year Award.

The Williamsburg Lady Wildcats finished with a perfect league record of 12-0 to bring home this year’s SBAAC National Division softball title.

Williamsburg senior Madi Ogden is the SBAAC National Division Player of the Year, and Williamsburg’s Rick Healey received the National Division Softball Coach of the Year Award.

Georgetown senior Layla Elliott and junior Rylyn Dyer received SBAAC National Division First Team awards.

Georgetown senior Jaiden Slack has been named to the 2021 SBAAC National Division Second Team, and Georgetown sophomore Shelby Bradley is among the SBAAC National Division Honorable Mentions.