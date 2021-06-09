Rodney Faul, 39

Rodney Joe Faul, age 39, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, June 5, 2021 at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro.

He was born February 8, 1982 in Georgetown, Ohio, son of Harold Faul and Betty Lucille Wagner.

Rod worked at Dualite in Willamsburg and had attended Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church and Sardinia Bible Baptist Church. He loved to do woodworking and was an avid Bengals fan. Rod loved spending time with his family the most.

Surviving are his loving wife, Jennifer Faul, whom he married on May 28, 2016, six children; McKayla Jean Gorman, Tiarra Nicole Faul, Logan Trey Faul, Noah Wayne Bellamy, Lucas Matthew Bellamy, and Joshua Joe Faul, grandson, Waylon Edward Gorman, mother and step-father, Betty and Mick Footy, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Cindy Day. Also surviving are his four brothers; Chuck (Debra) Oliver, Michael (Melissa) Faul, Jeff Faul, and Jason Faul, sister, Tammy (Josh) Madden, and several nieces and nephews.

Rod was preceded in death by his son, Corey Grant Faul, father, Harold Faul, and a sister, Kelly Waits.

Funeral Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St. Hillsboro, Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Daniel Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in the Confidence Cemetery, Georgetown.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Contributions in Rod's memory may be made to any local charity.