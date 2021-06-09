Jo Williams of Georgetown, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Anderson, Ohio at the age of 41. He was born July 3, 1979 to the late Phil and Hazel (nee Northcutt) Williams.

Jo is survived by his loving siblings Ruth Browning of Georgetown, Ohio, Chuck Browning of Georgetown, Ohio, and Phil Williams of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his caring aunts and uncles Shelia, Wanda, Doug, Steve, Tom, and Tim; his 11 nieces and nephews; along with numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents Jo was preceded in death by his siblings Donna Browning Ferrell and Jimmy Browning, sister in law Diane Burton Browning, niece Amber Browning and uncle Earl Williams.

Service will be held at the convenience of family.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for family during this difficult time.