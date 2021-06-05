Roy Clark, 90, of Winchester, OH passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Ohio Valley Manor near Ripley. He was born August 6, 1930 in Portsmouth, OH, the son of the late Ralph and Flossie (Craig) Clark. He was a farmer and a member of the Liberty Chapel Church of Christ.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sons, Jim Clark and Randy Clark; sisters, Bernice Roberts, Zenora Cooper, Margie Maxine Clark, LeeAnn Clark, Linda Bohl; brother, Tom Clark.

Roy is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Clark of Winchester; brother, Ross Clark and wife Sandy of Winchester; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Liberty Chapel Cemetery. Lynne Mitchell will be officiating.

The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Please sign Roy’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com