GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Two people are in the Brown County Jail facing 40 counts each of forgery, identity theft and receiving stolen property.

At least 22 victims have been identified by investigators so far, with more victims possible as the investigation continues.

Darren Dennis and Johnna Wilson were pulled over by the Ripley Police Department on April 25 because their tag didn’t match the vehicle and had been reported stolen off a car in Kentucky.

“During the traffic stop, the officers observed inside the vehicle a ridiculous amount of mail, checks, credit cards, birth certificates, social security cards and more, all belonging to different people,” said Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin.

The Ripley PD then called the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, which sent Detective Michael Mills.

After getting a search warrant for the car, “Investigators started matching up some of these items in the vehicle with multiple theft reports that had been taken throughout the county during the previous month or so,” said Corbin.

He added that a search warrant that was executed where Wilson and Dennis had been living yielded even more items with personal identifying information.

“There was also evidence on their cell phones that they were applying for loans using other peoples names, using the information,” said Corbin.

“What these folks were doing was going around and breaking into unlocked vehicles and rummaging through them and taking anything that had personal identifying information on it,” he added.

“They were just driving around the county, getting into mailboxes and cars and taking whatever they could.”

Corbin said that the case is an unfortunate lesson for everyone.

“The era of leaving your car unlocked in your driveway is over. Lock your cars, lock your doors. That’s the time we live in,” he said.

“I know there are a lot of folks that will write out checks to pay their bills and drop them in the mailbox and raise that little flag. I don’t think we can do that anymore.”

He continued, “A lot of what they were stealing is elderly folks paying their medical bills or other expenses. And these folks would steal those checks before the mail carrier picked them up and try to forge their own names on the checks.”

Corbin then suggested a few simple ways that people can keep their identity secure.

“Don’t leave outgoing mail in your mailbox for a long period of time, pick up your mail daily, and I would be careful about mailing things out with personal identifying information from rural mailboxes. Take them to the post office.”

Corbin said that 40 different felony five charges is an an unusual case, but “Each one of these charges represents a different check, a different credit card that was stolen.”

Both Wilson and Dennis are scheduled for pre-trial hearings next week.