To cap off another exciting season of high school spring sports, the Southern Hills Athletic Conference handed out awards to this year’s league champion softball teams, softball all-stars, the softball co-players of the year, and the softball co-coaches of the year during the annual SHAC Spring Sports Awards Banquet held May 24 at Eastern High School.

The Eastern Lady Warriors finished their regular season as the SHAC Division I champions with a 7-6 record, while finishing runner-up were the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays with a record of 6-7.

Finishing as league co-champs of the SHAC small school division were the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets and the Fairfield Lady Lions with conference records of 11-2.

Finishing runner-up in the SHAC small school division was Manchester.

Receiving SHAC Co-Player of the Year awards for softball were Manchester’s Brooke Kennedy and Peebles’ Marissa Moore.

Receiving SHAC Co-Coach of the Year awards for softball were Fairfield’s Mark Dettwiller and Peebles’ Doug McFarland.

Taking home 2021 SHAC softball all-star awards were: Madison Brockman (Fayetteville), Caitlin Campbell (Fairfield), Sophia Edmisten (Eastern), Halle Hamilton (Fairfield), Layla Hattan (Fairfield), Hannah Hobbs (Manchester), Lanie Johnson (Peebles), Brooke Kennedy (Manchester), Riley Kattwinkel (Eastern), Kyndell Lloyd (Peebles), Yasmin Lucas (Manchester), Marisa Moore (Peebles), Jaylie Parr (Whiteoak), Caitlin Quickle (Fairfield), Brycelyn Short (Ripley), Haleigh Snider (Lynchburg-Clay), Kaylee Tumbleson (North Adams), Izabella Waddle (Fayetteville), and Taylor Mechlin (Fayetteville).