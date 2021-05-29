The 2021 season for Music in the Park in Mt. Orab continues next Saturday, June 5.

The Band “Country X Road” will open at 5:30 p.m. and play until 7:30 p.m. Following their performance, the Garth Brooks tribute band “Ropin The Wind” will take the stage at 8 p.m. and play until 10.

There will be Split the Pot offered during the event and Hula Hoop contest will take place for the kids.

The event is free to the public. Outside coolers are allowed, but no alcohol is permitted to be brought in. A beer garden will be available.

Music in the Park 2021 is sponsored by S. Bryer Cable TV, The Venue on Lake Grant, Bobcat Enterprises, Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins, HER Realtors, Arnold Printing, Collins Collision Center, Everyday Homecare, Mt. Orab Auto Mall, Better 2Gether, LaRosa’s, Mr. B Spinner Baits, The Brown County Press and Cross Country Mortgage.