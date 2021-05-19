Robert (Bob) Neal Neu, age 80 of Hamersville, Ohio departed this earth to be with his eternal savior May 15, 2021 at his residence. Bob was born November 17, 1940 in Hamersville, Ohio the son of the late Robert L. and Bernice (Neal) Neu. He was also preceded in death by an infant son.

Bob began his career in education in 1963 and served at the Western Brown Local Schools for twenty years, sixteen as Superintendent, retiring in 1991. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Morehead State University in 1963 and completed his Master in Education from Xavier University in 1968. In 2017, he was inducted into the Western Brown Academic Hall of Fame. He believed in giving back to his community and served in many volunteer roles, serving on the Board of Trustees of the former Brown County General Hospital, the Brown County Rural Water Association and the Southern State Community College. Bob was also a member and church council member of the Bible Chapel, United Church of Christ in Hamersville.

Summers would find Bob in the fields pursuing his love of farming and in August, he would spend his time with his many tractors and engines at the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show of which he was a member and a past president. His love for antique tractors took him to shows all over the tri-state area on as many weekends as possible. He was a voracious reader and always had several books and magazines by his chair. He always had a project in his shop and enjoyed creating, rebuilding and restoring antique engines and tractors. Bob was a loving husband, father and papa. He was a friend to many and was always one to offer assistance to those who needed it. He touched so many lives in the community in his short eighty years.

Bob leaves those to celebrate his life, his wife of sixty-one years – Judy Ellen (Schneider) Neu; two daughters – Stephanie Lynn Kirschner and husband Dan of Georgetown, Ohio and Denise Ellen Neu of Hamersville, Ohio; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother – James L. Neu and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Bible Chapel, United Church of Christ, 119 North Street, Hamersville, Ohio. Pastor Bill Godby will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Cahall Funeral Home, 204 West State Street, Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bible Chapel, United Church of Christ- Meditation Garden, P.O. Box 194, Hamersville, Ohio 45130.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com