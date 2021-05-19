The Ohio Department of Health has amended its remaining health order to conform to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, which allows those who have been vaccinated to stop wearing masks. Under the CDC’s new guidance, those who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask and socially distance.

Ohio’s order reflects the CDC’s recommendation that everyone wear masks when in a healthcare setting, when traveling on public transportation (including airplanes), and when at a business or employer that chooses to require masks.

The CDC recommendations make clear that businesses will be able to choose for themselves whether they continue to require masks in their premises. If a business chooses to require masking for employees and customers, that is permitted under the CDC guidance and Ohio’s order. If a business chooses not to require masks and leave that choice to customers and employees, that is also permitted in the CDC guidance and Ohio’s order.

As advised by the CDC, Ohio’s order also continues to require masking in congregate settings, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and in settings with large numbers of unvaccinated individuals, such as schools and daycare centers.

YOUTH VACCINATION FAQs

The Ohio Department of Health has created a new Frequently Asked Questions document to answer common questions from parents, guardians, and youth about COVID-19 vaccines.

The document shares information about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, parental consent, where children can be vaccinated, and more.

Just like adults, youth can be vaccinated at many locations across the state that are offering the Pfizer vaccine. This vaccine is available at Children’s Hospitals, as well as a number of regular hospitals, local health departments, retail pharmacies, community health centers, primary care physicians, and some pediatricians.

Parents who would like their child to be vaccinated at their pediatrician’s office are encouraged to call the office first and ask if they are administering the Pfizer vaccine. Pediatricians that are not yet registered to be vaccine providers are encouraged to sign up. Pediatricians and other potential vaccine providers can find more information at odh.ohio.gov.