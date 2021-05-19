Ashby Porter Shelton, age 89 of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at his home. He was a United States Air Force Korean War Era Veteran and was retired from the former Carnation Milk Co. in Maysville, Kentucky. He also farmed and raised tobacco. Mr. Shelton was born March 18, 1932 in Aberdeen, Ohio the son of the late Stanley and Gladys (Kidder) Shelton.

Mr. Shelton is survived by his loving wife – Eileen Mary Shelton; four children – Beverley Ann Holsted (Jerry) of Winchester, Ohio, Yvonne Lee Cochran of Ripley, Ohio, Steven Mark Shelton (JoAnna) of Phoenix, Arizona and Michelle Robin Poole (Charles) of Ripley, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Carey Freeland, Brian Cochran, Christopher Cochran, Vicki Evans, Bradley Shelton, Lindsay Shelton and Ryan Poole; six great-grandchildren – Sydney Freeland, Zoey Freeland, Cohen Cochran, Landri Cochran, Ashby Shelton and Wyatt Park; one brother – Kenneth Shelton of Aberdeen, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Hope or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com