James W. Purkiser, age 77 of Milford, Ohio and formerly of Lake Waynoka, Ohio died Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery, Ohio. “Purk” as he was known to many, was retired from the Ford Motor Company after forty-two years of service. He was a Methodist Church member and a member of the Georgetown F&AM Lodge #72. James was born September 1, 1943 in Memphis, Tennessee the son of the late Harold and Mary (Osburn) Purkiser. He was also preceded in death by two sisters – Bev Whisman and Rhonda Graham.

Mr. Purkiser is survived by his wife – Ava (McCracken) Purkiser, whom he married December 14, 1960; three children – Lonnie Ray Purkiser and wife Heather of Hamilton, Ohio, Charlene McPartland and husband Bill of Batavia, Ohio and Marlene Schweigert and husband Roy of Owensville, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Elisha McPartland, Billy McPartland and wife Assil, Chelsie Connely and husband Trey, Olivia Leach and husband Cody, Devin Purkiser and wife Brandi, Taylor Bonweg and husband Matthew and Morgan Schweiger; ten great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Masonic Services by the Georgetown Masonic Lodge F&AM #72 followed by the funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mowrystown Cemetery in Mowrystown, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral service facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Masonic Lodge F&AM#72, Elevator Fund, 101-103 N. Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or to the American Heart Association, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.

