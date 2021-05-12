Lady Rockets complete sweep of Indians, rise to 10-2 in SHAC

Fayetteville’s Delanie Combs hammers out a run-scoring hit in the Lady Rockets’ 12-2 win over Peebles on May 6. Fayetteville’s Izabella Waddle delivers a pitch in the Lady Rockets May 6 win over Peebles. Fayetteville’s Taylor Mechlin connects for a hit in the Lady Rockets’ May 6 win over Peebles.

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets have completed their sweep of the Peebles Lady Indians in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play, cruising to a 12-2 victory at home on May 6 and capturing a narrow 6-5 victory at Peebles on May 10.

Their two recent wins over Peebles lifted the Lady Rockets to a SHAC record of 10-2 and an overall record of 14-6, just one win away from claiming a share of this year’s SHAC Division II title. The Lady Rockets were only one game behind the Fairfield Lady Lions, who had just one league loss as of May 10, but the two teams were scheduled to face off for their final league match of the regular season at Fayetteville on Tuesday, May 11.

In between their SHAC victories over Peebles, the Lady Rockets managed to squeeze in a 21-0 conference win over the North Adams Lady Green Devils on May 7.

As for the post season tourney that began this week, the Lady Rockets have earned the No. 1 seed for their Southwest District Division IV Sectional.

With only one league game remaining on their regular season schedule, the Lady Rockets have put up some impressive statistics.

In 20 games, junior Maddie Brockman held a .406 batting average with 28 hits in 69 at-bats, five of them home runs to go along with seven doubles two triples. She also held a total of 21 RBIs.

Fayetteville-Perry senior Taylor Mechlin held a .476 batting average with 20 hits in 42 at-bats over a 17-game period. She held a total of three home runs, five doubles, and 14 RBIs.

Batting .440 after 20 games was Fayetteville-Perry junior Delaney Combs, racking up 33 hits in 75 at-bats with one home run, a triple, and eight doubles. As of May 10 she had recorded 17 RBIs.

The Lady Rockets have also got production out of some skilled freshmen this season, including Ava Wells who held a .543 batting average in 20 games with 44 hits in 81 at-bats, 11 doubles, two triples, and 21 RBIs.

Freshman Izabella Waddle has excelled at the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Rockets with 14 wins. As of Monday, May 10, Waddle held an impressive total of 203 strikeouts in 120 innings of pitching, holding an ERA of 3.15. She also held a .338 batting average in 20 games with 24 hits in 71 at-bats, recording 24 RBIs.

Sophomore Jordan Mechlin was batting .482 as of May 10 with 27 hits in 56 at-bats, recording 16 RBIs.

The Lady Rockets drew a bye for round one of their sectional tournament and on May 13 they will host the winner of the May 11 sectional game between the No. 6 seed Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays (5-5) and No. 8 seed New Miami (4-6).