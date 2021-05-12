Homer E. Thacker, Jr., age 74 of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home. He was owner/operator of Ripley Marine for over 25 years. He was also a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley and the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Thacker was born July 19, 1946 in Vanceburg, Kentucky the son of the late Homer E. and Ina (Riley) Thacker, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Linda L. (Rossman) Thacker and a brother – Warner Thacker.

Mr. Thacker is survived by one son – Scott W. Thacker (Melissa) of Hillsboro, Ohio; one daughter – Melissa Kroger and three grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Frank Amberger will be the Celebrant. Ther will be no visitation. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

During the and Funeral Mass, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com