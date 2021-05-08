Terrence Murphy, 82

Terrence Anthony “Terry” Murphy, age 82 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Mercy Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a retired principal for the Deer Park Community School District in Cincinnati, Ohio and a member of the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, St. Patrick Chapel in Fayetteville, Ohio, the Knights of Columbus and a United States Marine veteran. Terry was born April 26, 1939 in Dearborn, Michigan the son of the late Eugene and Isabelle (Walsh) Murphy. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren – Jack and Lucy Murphy, one brother – Eugene Murphy and three sisters – Virginia and Isabelle Murphy and Patsy Prucnal.

Mr. Murphy is survived by his wife of 56 years – Martha J. (Haysley) Murphy, whom he married September 5, 1964; five children – Rosemary Burwinkel and husband Charles of Fayetteville, Ohio, Bernardine Dickman and husband Mark of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Elizabeth Murphy of Louisville, Kentucky, Terrence Murphy and wife Brandy of Marysville, Ohio and Patrick Murphy and wife Grace of Franklin, Tennessee; fifteen grandchildren – Andrew, Aaron and Stuart Fisher, Mike Burwinkel, Lisa Ritter, Tina Valdez, Tony, Patrick, Ryan, Paul and Timmy Dickman and Tessa, Alex, Emma and Libby Murphy; nine great grandchildren and two sisters – Mary Jane Mullins of Arizona and Sue Mullins and husband Rick of Louisville, Kentucky.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, St. Patrick Chapel in Fayetteville, Ohio. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. – 10:45 A.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Ursuline Cemetery at the Chatfield College in St. Martin, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to the Hope Emergency Program, 5333 Kernan Road, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

