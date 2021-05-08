Sandra Rose, 63

Sandra Kay Rose 63 of Winchester Ohio, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loved ones on April 21, 2021

Sandy was born on July 19th, 1957 in Cincinnati Ohio. She lived in Winchester with her husband Joe E. Rose and granddaughter which she raised Hayley Parrett. Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family and sitting on her front porch with her friends. She loved cuddling her fur babies Zoey and Daisy, tending to her rock garden and Indian village. She was a very special lady and will be so deeply missed by so many.

She was preceded in death by her son Joshua James Parrett, her Father David Garrett and her Mother Shelby Creekmore.

Sandy is survived by her husband Joe Rose, Daughter Tracy Watson, Stepdaughter Kristina Breig, Stepson Joe Rose jr, two brothers David and Larry Garrett and Roy Mays, sisters Amie Garrett Yvonne Becker and Dorothy Sams, Grandchildren in order of birth, Katlin Watson, Austin Parrett, Andrew Watson, Hayley Parrett, Samantha Parrett, Cody Parrett, Brooklyn Parrett, Isabella Breig, Josie Rose, Emma Breig, Audrey Rose and August Breig.

A celebration of life will be held at 3pm on May 22 2021, at Church 180 in Seaman, everyone is welcome to join, We are asking that friends and family make donation to the American Cancer society or hospice of hope in lieu of flowers.