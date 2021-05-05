A 21 year old Mt. Orab man is facing 28 sex crime counts, including 21 counts of first degree Rape. He also faces six counts of Gross Sexual Imposition and two counts of Felonious Assault.

Damian Matthew is in the Brown County Jail on $750,000 bond, charged with abusing four victims over a period of seven years between 2011 and 2018.

Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin said that the case is somewhat unusual because of Matthew’s age.

“The defendant himself was a juvenile at the time these offenses were allegedly committed. He was probably 17 when the dates of these offenses ended,” Corbin said.

Matthew was charged as an adult because of when the crimes were reported.

“The law says that once a person reaches 21 and the crimes aren’t discovered, then you have to file charges in the adult court. The case is treated as if they committed these offenses as an adult.”

When asked why Matthew is facing multiple counts of the same charge of rape, Corbin said “We try to identify what types of sexual conduct occurred, which which victim, during which time frames and then you identify a certain number of counts with respect to each victim.”

Corbin said that the mental health of the victims is also taken into consideration when deciding what charges to file.

“The two felonious assault charges indicate that there has been a diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of the sexual abuse. That shows you the impact that this has,” he said.

Corbin said that the case came to light during a medical appointment.

“One of the victims was at Children’s Hospital for another matter and while they were being talked to by medical staff, they disclosed the abuse. Investigators took it from there.”

Matthew has a preliminary hearing in Brown County Common Pleas Court on May 17.