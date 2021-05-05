A successful season on the tracks continues for Eastern senior Emma Brown. Brown finished runner-up in the 100 meter hurdles at this year’s Williamsburg Invite on April 27 while facing some tough competition. Above, Brown wins the 100 meter hurdles at this year’s Western Brown Invitational.

High school track and field athletes of Brown County took the trip to Williamsburg High School to compete in the Wildcats’ annual track and field invitational on April 27.

In high school boys competition, the Western Brown Broncos finished fifth of 17 teams, while the Georgetown G-Men were sixth. The Eastern Warriors placed 12th, the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets 13th, and the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays finished 15th.

Western Brown’s Mason Becht placed runner-up in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.95.

Georgetown’s Alex Underwood finished fourth in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.54.

Winning the boys’ 110 meter hurdle event was Williamsburg’s Skylar Gries with a time of 16.27.

Georgetown’s Ethan Thomas placed runner-up in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:08.30.

Eastern’s Gabe Moore placed fourth in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:09.06.

Winning the 1,600 meter run was Clermont Northeastern’s Noah Bunting with a time of 4:57.18.

Becht placed third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.44, followed by Underwood in fourth with a time of 44.95.

Winning the 300 meter hurdle event was Goshen’s Shane Smith II with a time of 43.59.

Georgetown’s Logan Owens placed third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:17.68, while Ripley’s Joseph Castle placed fourth in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:21.62.

Moore ran for a third place finish in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:16.80.

Winning the 3,200 meter race was Clermont Northeastern’s Summit Northrup with a time of 9:48.84.

Georgetown’s 4×400 meter relay team (Caldwell, Allen, Thomas, Owens) placed runer-up with a time of 3:49.45.

In the high school boys’ field events, Western Brown’s Connor Iaroli won the discus event with a throw of 134-04.

Western Brown’s Dane Tomlin won the shot put event with a toss of 47-08.5, while Iaroli finished runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 44-06.

Western Brown’s Taylor Hayes finished runner-up in the discus event with a throw of 125-00.

Fayetteville’s Gabe Naseer placed third in the shot put event with a throw of 43-07.

Becht placed fourth in the high jump, topping the bar at 5-08.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Goshen107

2. Williamsburg100

3. Dayton Christian72

4. CNE 71.5

5. Western Brown 67.5

6. Georgetown 47

7. Mars Hill Acad.43

8. Batavia 43

9. Blanchester29

10. Bethel-Tate24

11. New Richmond23

12. Eastern 11

13. Fayetteville 9

14. Dayton Chr. B 6

15. Ripley5

16. Mars Hill B4

17. St. Bernard1

In high school girls’ competition, the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets placed fourth of 16 teams, followed by the Eastern Lady Warriors in fifth.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos finished seventh, and the Georgetown Lady G-Men finished 13th.

Eastern’s Emma Brown placed runner-up in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.74.

Fayetteville’s Paige Lockwood placed fourth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.44.

Eastern’s Taylor Smith placed second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 1:05.28.

Brown placed third in the long jump with a leap of 14-08.5.

Fayetteville’s Abbi Deisch placed runner-up in the high jump, topping the bar at 5-02.

Fayetteville’s Brinli Crosley placed third in the shot put event (33-01), followed by Western Brown’s Cassidy Armstrong in fourth (31-05).

Western Brown’s Mikayla Honeycutt placed runner-up in the pole vault event (8-06).

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Dayton Christian150

2. Williamsburg93

3. Mars Hill Acad.51

4. Fayetteville46

5. Eastern 45

6. CNE44.5

7. Western Brown 35.5

8. Bethel-Tate 35

9. Goshen33

10. Blanchester30

11. Batavia 27

12. Dayton Chr. B27

13. Georgetown22

14. New Richmond19

15. Felicity-Franklin3

16. Mars Hill B2