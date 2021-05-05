Harold Oberschlake, 88

On April 26, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones, Harold Alvin Oberschlake, 88, of Levanna, Ohio, went home with Jesus, the One he faithfully served for so many years.

Harold was born in Adams County, Ohio, the firstborn of Clarence Oberschlake and Opal Foster. He graduated from Manchester High School. It was in Manchester that he met the love of his life, Mary Ellen Gill. They were married for sixty-eight years. Out of this union came three sons.

Harold was a Christian and a man of integrity, having a strong work ethic. He was never idle, always helping out whenever and wherever needed, a true servant’s heart. He retired after thirty-plus years from the Cincinnati Milacron.

Anyone who knew Harold became a recipient of his joking banter. He loved to tease. There was no one like him. He will be greatly missed.

Harold is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; three sons, Harold Jr. (Donna), Barry (Linda), and Marion (Joy); grandchildren, James (Pattariya), Cole (Maria), Daniel (Kaitlinn) and Michael; and great-grandchildren Annah, Leah, Zane, Zoey, Nathan and two more on the way. His siblings, Estel Oberschlake (Norma Jean), Wilbur Oberschlake (Louise), Donald Oberschlake, and Norma Grace Griffis (Cliff), and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside committal service at Red Oak Cemetery in Ripley on Wednesday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m. for family and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Oberschlake’s memory to The Gideons International.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.