Ed Brooks, 73

Ed Brooks, age 73 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Mr. Brooks was retired production supervision at Milacron, a member of the Friendly Meadows Golf Club and a United States Army Vietnam War Veteran. He was born June 1, 1947 in Bethel, Ohio the son of the late Jake and Mary Emma (McIntosh) Vogelgesang. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers – Jerry Brooks and Gary and Kenny Vogelgesang.

Mr. Brooks is survived by his wife – Linda Sue (Cierley) Brooks; three children – Erin Aldrich and husband Curtis of Atlanta, Georgia, Cody Brooks and wife Krista of Cincinnati, Ohio and Katie Bock and husband Brandon of Milford, Ohio and two grandchildren – Jessie Aldrich of Atlanta, Georgia and Kierley Brooks of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Vernon Green will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Crossing Church, 4359 E. Bauman Lane, Batavia, Ohio 45103. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Home of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com