Audrey Parker, 88, of Winchester, OH, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Oakview Retirement Home in Seaman. She was born September 11, 1932 in Liberty Twp, Adams County, OH, the daughter of the late Harry E and Esta (Ayers) Morris. She was a homemaker and a member of the Bethlehem Church of Christ.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Leo Parker in 2006; daughter, Nancy Parker; brothers, David, Paul, Bearce, Bert, Charles and Dale Morris; sisters, Genevieve Morris and Ann Sheffield.

Audrey is survived by son, Terry Parker and wife Marilyn of Decatur; daughter, Judy Askren of Springboro, OH; brothers, Floyd Morris and wife Anne of Russellville, Ron Morris and wife Elizabeth of Pompano Beach, FL; sisters, Thelma Wright of Mason, OH, Marlene Wagner of Hamilton, OH, Freda Henke of Loveland, OH; 5 grandchildren, Amy, Scott, Becky, Pepper and Ben; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Bethlehem Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Tom Claibourne will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the church.

During the funeral and visitation, face masks are required and social distancing rules will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Church of Christ, 505 Bethlehem Road, Winchester, OH 45697.

Please sign Audrey’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.