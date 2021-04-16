Sue Edmisten Fisher, age 89 of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She and her first husband William Edmisten were owners of Edmisten’s Town & Country Hardware Store and she was a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ. Sue was born May 31, 1931 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Jobie and Tina (Littleton) Greenhill. She was also preceded in death by her first husband – William Edmisten in 1984 and her second husband – Carl “Pete” Fisher in 2015, one daughter – Pam Edmisten Jordan, one son – William Robert Edmisten, one grandson – Cole Waldron; one sister – Josephine Watson and two brothers – Wilburn Greenhill and George Greenhill.

Mrs. Edmisten Fisher is survived by four children – Patty Busam (Joe) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Fred Edmisten (Debbie) of Georgetown, Ohio, Valorie Fields (Brian) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Vivian Forsythe (Frank) of Russellville, Ohio; two step children – Rusty Fisher (Brenda) of Batavia, Ohio and Marla (Jackie) Fisher of New Richmond, Ohio; ten grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; one sister – Phyllis Jane Shelton of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one son-in-law – Bob Jordan of Columbus, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Millie Hampton of Georgetown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday. Interment will be in the Hickory Ridge Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio. Facial masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Great Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 or to the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund, 5280 US 68 &62, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com