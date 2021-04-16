Water rates in Georgetown will be going up nine percent. The vote came after a lengthy discussion of the situation and possible alternatives at the March 25 Georgetown Village Council meeting.

The ordinance amending the parts of the Codified Ordinances of the Village dealing with the water rates was read for the second time. Councilmember Andy Clift remarked, “I would still support the idea of a small surcharge because of inevitable and upcoming capital expenditures that we are going to incur on the water system once we have this project done by Structurepointe and find out where our problems are, there is going to be a lot of capital spending need because our water system is, as it has been called, patches on patches so we can only imagine what that is going to uncover.”

He continued, “I think a temporary surcharge of $2 dollars for a couple of years would generate a couple thousand dollars and that could mean less of an increase down the road and would help cover those expenditures and maybe help us get things fixed quicker.”

Councilmember Kelly Cornette stated, “I would like to see the motion rescinded simply because there were some unknowns at the time around the money we are getting as part of the CARES act which, I believe, is around $830,000. If I understand correctly some of that money is proposed for water, utilities, and broadband, which is interesting with us looking at fiber. Jumping on what Andy said, we invested the money in American Structurepointe to do a survey of our utilities to tell us what is wrong and here we have this money coming in that is earmarked for water, utilities, and broadband and I feel like that information is a game changer and should be considered as part of the solution for what we have currently.”

Mayor Dale Cahall replied, “Keep in mind that the money we are going to be granted, we have a vague idea of how much, is for infrastructure. It’s not to keep the rates down. I think it can be used for part of our infrastructure. It could be used for the matching part of the grant for the water tower if we get it.”

Administrator Tyler Thompson added that we don’t know exactly how much we are going to receive nor do we know what the allowed uses will be. He suggests waiting until more definite information is available. The village has until December 2024 to spend the money.

Cahall reminded council that the money can relieve a number of expenses including replacing the water building which is full of mold.

Councilman Clift questioned why we are paying a three percent increase every year to Brown County Rural Water. When the contract was signed in 1991 it was good for 42 years. There was a revision in 2006 which stated the rates would be reviewed every 42 months. Currently we are paying an increase of 3% per year. He pointed out that the only municipality in the county with lower rates than Georgetown is Mt. Orab who has their own water resources.

Councilmember Cornette again emphasized, “I feel that we are making a decision that is not a fully educated decision and for that reason I move to table this actual second reading or ordinance until June 10, 2021, so by that time we will have more detail on the money and some data from American Structurepointe potentially.”

On the question to rescind the ordinance, Coburn, Colwell, and Guenther voted no. Clift, Cornette, and Highlander voted yes. Mayor Cahall decided the tie with a no vote. The motion failed and the original motion to rescind was defeated.

Councilmember Buddy Coburn asked if the water rate increase could be revisited at any time to either lower it or raise it. Solicitor Braun replied council can do that at any time.

Councilmember Coburn the moved to pass the ordinance that increases the water rates by nine percent.

Councilmember Cornette again voiced her concern with making a decision to put an increase onto citizens when we know we will be getting some money in the future to cover infrastructure costs that are already in the budget as full costs. “I don’t think that is fair,” Cornette said.

Coburn replied that they didn’t know what they would get and if they got that money what they already had collected could be used for other infrastructure projects. “If I am wrong and we get all of this windfall of money and we have a surplus of money I have no problem reducing the rates back down to where people can make that back up.”

Councilmember Cornette made a motion to add a $10 surcharge to water rates and a $10 rebate to electric retiring in 12 months so it gives a lot of money quickly to the water fund without costing the citizens anything. She explained this will buy time until more information is known and an educated decision can be made before impacting households. This would apply only to residents with water accounts. Those with electric and no water accounts would not be included. Councilmember Guenther said they need the nine percent increase to just cover the increase in water costs to the village.

Mayor Cahall shared the village is on the verge of having to replace or perform major repairs to all three electric substations. This will cost millions of dollars. He said he prefers the nine percent increase in water rates.

Councilmember Cornette’s motion died for lack of a second.

Councilmember Coburn moved to adopt the ordinance, seconded by Councilmember Colwell. Coburn, Colwell, and Guenther voted yes. Clift, Cornette, and Highlander voted no. Mayor Cahall voted yes to break the tie.