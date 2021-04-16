Distinguished as defined by Webster Dictionary is a person marked by eminence, distinction, or excellence. It is a person of prominence or superiority, a person of high rank or attainment.

The Daughters of the American Revolution Distinguished Citizen Medal honors and recognizes citizens who truly meet that definition.

The DAR Distinguished Citizen Medal, sponsored by the National Defense Committee of the Daughters of the American Revolution, is the highest honor awarded to a citizen of the United States. It recognizes a citizen for their extraordinary service in the defense, promotion, and/or preservation of our American heritage of freedom. It is presented to an individual that demonstrates honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism. It may be awarded to emergency first responders; emergency health responders; active-duty military and veterans of the United State Armed Forces. It can also be awarded to citizens who have contributed to the defense, security or freedom of the community, state, or nation in an exceptional manner.

The citizen must be nominated by a local chapter or the state. A nomination form, a detailed biographical summary, a complete detail of service, newspaper articles and pictures are to be submitted to the state chair. It is then forward to the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution for approval.

Major General Ellis has served in the United States Army for the past 40 years. Although he has served in many capacities, his last call of duty, 2019 to 2020, found him commanding all US Ground maneuver forces on the Arabian Peninsula while providing forces for Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan to deter Iranian Aggression.

Major General Ellis holds a Bachelor of History and Sociology from the University of the State of New York, a Master of Art in education from Muskingum College and a master’s degree in International Studies from the US Army War College. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy as well as the Certified Law Enforcement and Police Leadership College.

He has been awarded the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster, a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with OLC, the Army Commendation Medal with 4OLC, the Army Achievement Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Global War on Terror Medal, a Humanitarian Service Medal, the Kosovo Campaign Medal, an Iraq Campaign Medal, and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal. He has also received the NATO Non-Article 5 Medal two times and a Russian Army Exemplary Service Medal.

When Major General Ellis was not actively serving our country in the armed forces, he changed uniforms to provide leadership and service to the people of Brown County, Ohio serving as their Sheriff.

The Taliaferro Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are honored and proud to present the Distinguished Citizen Medal to Major General Gordon Ellis.