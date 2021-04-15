Kristina L. “Kristi” Truitt, age 66 of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at her home. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Truitt was born September 17, 1954 in Hamilton County, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert Martin and Mary Ruth (Atherton) King. She was also preceded in death by her husband of forty-four years – Gary Ray Truitt and her brother – Kelly King.

Mrs. Truitt is survived by two sons – Rob Truitt (Sherry) of Kearney, Nebraska and Adam Truitt (Deirdre) of Georgetown, Ohio; five grandchildren – Kelsie Truitt of Georgetown, Ohio, Lane Truitt of West Union, Ohio, Dirk Truitt of Kearney, Nebraska, Ely Truitt of Kearney, Nebraska and Brandon Truitt of Georgetown, Ohio; two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, April 16, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Ken Harmon will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com