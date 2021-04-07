Clifford R. “Bobby” Barnes of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by family on April 05, 2021 after suffering from a long illness at the age of 86. He was born on December 18, 1935 to the late Robert Eli Barnes and Elizabeth Barnes Lindsey (Hiler) in Bethel, Ohio.

Bobby leaves behind his beloved wife Jean (nee Flischel) Barnes; and his loving daughter Deborah (Victor (Bo)) Collins of Mt. Orab, Ohio; daughter in law Leta Barnes; grandson Scott Barnes of Daleville, Alabama. He also leaves behind a few cousins and several friends as well as many Friends of Bill W.

Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, father, and step-father Emory Lindsey, three sons Clifford Jr., George and Emery Barnes, and a brother Arnold Barnes.

Bobby was retired from Warren Tool Company as a pressman. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to several places throughout the US as well as abroad. Bobby was a classic car and truck enthusiasts and a member of The Old Ford Truck Club. He enjoyed showing his 1960 Ford F100 and especially his 1953 Mercury Monterey. Bobby showed both vehicles all over southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky. For his effort he has won numerous awards. Bobby knew the history of both vehicles and enjoyed sharing it with all his “Car Show Family” or anyone who would ask. Since he was unable to drive his behicles for the past few years his daughter Debbie drives the F100 and his son-in-law Bo drives the Mercury and when his health allowed him to attend the shows he rode “Shotgun” with Bo and “instructed” his how to drive the three speed with overdrive! Needless o say he will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on April 10, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative care 4380 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or to an organization of your choice.

A special thanks to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassionate and excellent care for more than two years to make this illness easier for him and his family.