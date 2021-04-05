Steven Bering, 57

Steven M. (Steve) Bering 57 passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2021. He was born on September 15, 1963, in Cincinnati Ohio to the late Jack H Bering and late Janet E Bering (née Bronner). He was employed at LKQ Headquarters in Sharonville Ohio.

He loved to go walking anytime anywhere

He loved his visit to Jamaica and wanted to return again one day.

He loved all animals, but birds held a special place in his heart.

He loved all music from the 70’s and 80’s, particularly rock and roll. The Wall by Pink Floyd was his favorite album.

When not working, he enjoyed being home, watching TV and taking walks.

He was a good worker, rarely missed a day of work and often stayed late.

He liked to keep his hair long and said it was his “signature look”

Even though he had a troubled life growing up, he endured and did his best at anything he attempted. He had many friends and they referred to him as being a respectful and thoughtful person, and he was always a gentleman.

Steven was preceded in death by his father Jack Bering and mother Janet Bering.

Steven is survived by his sister Sandra Yuellig (Gene), Sherrie Taylor, Mark Bering, and Neal Bering (Leigh Anne) and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite animal shelter or humane society.