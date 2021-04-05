Naomi Clark, age 82 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Friday, April 2, 2021 at Arden Courts of Anderson Township in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church. Naomi was born May 13, 1938 in Richmond, Virginia the daughter of the late Ervin and Ora (Blevins) Christian. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – James Clark in 2018 and one son – Kevin Clark in 2010.

Mrs. Clark is survived by three children – Michelle Mills and husband Carl of West Union, Ohio, Teresa Clark of Cincinnati, Ohio and Blaine Clark of Felicity, Ohio; six grandchildren – Niki McKown of Columbus, Ohio, Larry Scott of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Chris Clark of Mason, Ohio, Elaine Taylor of Lynchburg, Ohio, Doug Clark of Pippa Passes, Kentucky and Sarah Williams of Mt. Orab, Ohio; fifteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Jonathan Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com