John Clark, Jr., 87

John W. Clark, Jr., age 87 of Williamsburg, Ohio went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He retired from the Ford Motor Company after nearly 40 years of service in 1994, was a lifetime member of the New Harmony Methodist Church near Williamsburg, Ohio and before COVID-19, he would start his day at McDonald’s where he would meet up with other retired friends to have coffee and visit. John loved to travel, he visited 40 states and 7 countries including, England, Scotland, Wales and a Holy Land trip to Israel with his daughters in 2016. Most recently he traveled to Colorado with two of his daughters to visit his nephew, Jim Snyder. He was born March 7, 1933 in Williamsburg, Ohio the son of the late John Wesley and Frances Etta (Newberry) Clark, Sr. Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife – Nancy Allen (Morris) Clark in 2015, one son – Gary T. Clark, one son-in-law – James Mayes and two grandsons – Ryan C. Blair and Michael J. Puckett.

Mr. Clark is survived by five children – Cathy Mayes of Williamsburg, Ohio, Caren Puckett and husband Steve of New Richmond, Ohio, Heidi Rigsbee and husband Rich of Springfield, Ohio, Chris Clark of Williamsburg, Ohio and Wesley Clark and wife Sarah Lynn of Bethel, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Gretchen (Mark) McKinney, Jennifer (Joe) Keller, Jamie (Jason) Burt, Brett (Tammy) Puckett, Faith Puckett, Meagan (Eric) Reed, Gabriel Clark, Spencer Clark, Evan Clark, Kennedy Clark and Rylee Clark; thirteen great grandchildren – Tyler (Ali) Morgan, Alli Morgan, Jake McKinney, Hannah Keller, Liam Keller, Fiona McDaniel, Michael McDaniel, Tyson Graham, Trenton Graham, Nolan Puckett, Nathan Puckett, Ava Puckett and Montgomery Reed; one sister – Mary Etta Snyder of Hudson, Ohio; one brother – James “Jim” Francis Clark of Williamsburg, Ohio; four sisters-in-law – Judith McKee, Marianne Vale, Linda Morris and Cindy Morris; one brother-in-law – Daniel Morries; nephews – Rick Snyder and wife Carla, James “Jim” Snyder, Justin Clark and wife Jen, James “Jimmy” Clark; niece – Susan Fields and husband Danny and another niece and nephews that were close to him – Maria Stoneman, Alex Morris and Greg Morris.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the New Harmony United Methodist Church, 1445 New Harmony Shiloh Road, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176. Doors will open at 11:00 A.M. Inurnment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the New Harmony Methodist Church, 1445 New Harmony Shiloh Road, Williamsburg Ohio 45176.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com