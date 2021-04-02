David Ober, 56

David Ober, age 56 of Bethel, Ohio died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was an electrician for the Thomas Popp Company. David was born March 15, 1965 in Mariemont, Ohio the son of Jerome “Jerry” Ober of Bethel, Ohio and the late Sharon (Douthit) Ober.

In addition to his father, Mr. Ober is survived by two children – Bethany Bertsch and husband Alex of Amelia, Ohio and Brady Ober of Batavia, Ohio; two grandchildren – Audrey and Eva Bertsch; two brothers – Mike Ober of Bethel, Ohio and Steve Ober and wife Sue of New Richmond, Ohio and three nieces and nephews – Tessa McGuffey, Kelsie Ober and Jake Ober.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Face mask will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

