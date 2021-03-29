Harvey W. “Sonny” Fields, 66 of Pisgah Forest, NC, died March 26, 2021 at his home. He was a retired truck driver who entered truck rodeos earlier in his career.

He was born Jan. 31, 1955 in the General Hospital of Georgetown, Ohio.

He as the son of the late Bert and Helen Fields and graduated from Western Brown High School in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

He is survived by his children Brandon, Josh and Sarah (Chris) in North Carolina and Mandy in Florida; sister Gloria Conley of Cincinnati, brother Jake Fields (Darlene) of Mt. Orab, Ohio; sister Darlene Melfi of West Jordan, Utah; three grandchildren, Isis Preston and Bodhi and well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family of Harvey “Sonny” Fields would like to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers.

Thanks to the Moody Connolly Funeral Home, Brevard NC for their help and assistance.